Hillsborough County Hiking Spree kicks off Nov. 1

The Hillsborough County Hiking Spree kicks off on Tuesday, November 1, and runs through Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

The annual event, which started in 2016, encourages people to get out and explore at least eight parks or preserves in Hillsborough County. The hiking trails are based on a list, which changes each year.

"For the first time, the lineup includes Egmont Key State Park, which is only accessible by water, and Ybor City Museum State Park, which links to the Ybor City Historic Trail."

What do those who participate get in return? The chance to earn a patch, a medallion for a walking stick or a pet bandana.

Hikers don't have to be Hillsborough County residents to participate; however, participants do need to register, track the trails hiked and complete an online hiking completion form.

New to Hiking?



If you are new to hiking, we recommend getting your hiking legs at a Neighborhood Park trail, and then progress to the Conservation Parks and Nature Preserves. When hiking, always bring:



The correct trail map for your destination A compass or GPS Plenty of drinking water Appropriate shoes Sun protection

— Hillsborough County

For more information about the Hillsborough County Hiking Spree, click here.