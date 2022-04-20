Hillsborough County extends food relief programs with American Rescue Plan funding

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners voted to extend support of non-profit food relief programs Wednesday. Funding for these non-profits is through funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) and is expected to be a $5 million allocation.

According to a release, about 260,000 county residents face food insecurity. Those facing this issue has increased by 80,000 over the last two years. The Board of County Commissioners said focusing on food insecurity with ARP funding helps meet objectives for a more equitable recovery supporting underserved residents in the community.

Partners for this program include Feeding Tampa Bay, Metropolitan Ministries, East Tampa Business and Civic Association and the United Food Bank and Services of Plant City.

To find the nearest mega food pantry near you, click here.

