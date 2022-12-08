Hillsborough County deputy shot at during road rage incident, officials say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) held a press conference on Wednesday evening to discuss the road rage shooting that resulted in a deputy being shot at.

According to HCSO, the officer was on his way home from the practical training range.

Sheriff Chad Chronister claimed that while driving north on Balm Riverview Road, the deputy spotted a green Saturn traveling slowly in the other direction.

Chronister said the driver of the green Saturn became hostile and started to brake-check the deputy. He says the driver pulled down his window while holding a gun and fired at the deputy as he attempted to pass the car.

The deputy then pulled over to collect a description of the car and the tag number.

According to Chronister, the bullet struck slightly behind the back passenger door.

Chronister stated that the driver was arrested. The driver's wife was also in the vehicle and was apprehended. Chronister believes the driver's wife was not involved in the incident.

According to Chronister, the driver kicked an empty beer can as he stepped out of the car and there were numerous empty beer cans and marijuana in the car.

The driver admitted to investigators that he became stressed and let his emotions get the better of him. He also claimed he had no idea he was shooting at a police officer.

“I have to tell you, I have a hard time believing that one, as you see our big, large Tahoe SUVs with sheriff written all the way down the side of it with decals that reflect at night. I find it hard to believe that he didn’t know that he was shooting at one of these law enforcement officers that keep this community safe,” Chronister said.

According to the sheriff, the driver's charges are still pending.

We will keep you up to date as more information is released.