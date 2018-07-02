Hillsborough County deputy arrested for boating under the influence

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a deputy for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was arrested for boating under the influence.

Deputy Alexander Craver, 28, is suspended without pay while an internal investigation takes place following his BUI arrest.

"Unfortunately, one of our own was arrested," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "We are 100 percent committed to doing whatever it takes to keep our roadways and waterways safe from impaired operators, especially during a holiday season."

Craver began working for HCSO in 2012 and became a patrol deputy in December of last year. He has no other disciplinary history.

He was released on bond following his arrest.