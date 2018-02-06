Hillsborough County deputies investigating fatal shooting along Orient Road in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. on Monday at Orient Road and Rhode Island Drive around in the Orient Park neighborhood.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's office says that an African-American male, between the ages of 25 and 30, was shot in the parking lot of the Shubh Mini Mart. Deputies performed first aid on the victim, however, he passed away enroute to the hospital.

Crime scene unit and detectives responded to the scene are conducting an investigation.

Deputies say that they do have a person they are talking to that may be involved. That person is not being referred to as a suspect or a person of interest at this time. They are also speaking to witnesses.

Orient Road between New York Drive and 25th Avenue closed on Tuesday morning due to the investigation. It reopened by 5:45 a.m.

No additional information has been released.