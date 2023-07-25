Hillsborough County cutting ribbon on new apartment complex for formerly homeless veterans

NORTH TAMPA, Fla. — A new apartment complex in the University Mall area is nearly at capacity already. It's a 36-unit, newly renovated complex called "Youngstown Apartments" for veterans who were previously homeless.

Hillsborough County Affordable Housing Services, Tampa Hillsborough Homeless Initiative and Housing First Steps Forward are dedicating the complex Tuesday morning.

The apartments are being leased at below-market rates to veterans who didn't have a home before. Some of these veterans are elderly or disabled.

There are six buildings in the complex, with six units in each one. Evert unit is a one-bedroom, one-bath, and the people who live here will have access to medical and mental health treatment, counseling and other services for achieving independent living.

Hillsborough County contributed about $4.8 million to American Rescue Plan Act to help with costs.

Residents will also have access to programs and training for future careers and home ownership.

The ribbon cutting begins at 10 a.m.