Hillsborough County creating 3 new schools dedicated to workforce development

Hillsborough County is adding three new schools dedicated to workforce development next year, Superintendent Addison Davis announced Wednesday.
Davis announced three phases to the project:
Phase 1: Hillsborough Construction Academy at Bowers Whitley opening fall 2023
Phase 2: Hillsborough County Medical Academy at DW Waters opening fall 2023
Phase 3: For post-graduation - Medical Technical College at the Brewster school site
A phase 4 on the I-4 corridor is also being considered in the area of distribution, logistics and manufacturing, Davis said. He even mentioned solar vehicles as a possibility.
Davis underscored the value in making students career-ready and not just college-ready. He said this initiative will help address high-demand jobs in the Tampa Bay region.
Davis said under-enrollment was part of the reason those locations were chosen for the initiative.
He said the schools would be open to students both inside and outside Hillsborough County.