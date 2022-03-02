Watch
Hillsborough County creating 3 new schools dedicated to workforce development

Superintendent Addison Davis
Posted at 10:56 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 11:21:49-05

Hillsborough County is adding three new schools dedicated to workforce development next year, Superintendent Addison Davis announced Wednesday.

Davis announced three phases to the project:

Phase 1: Hillsborough Construction Academy at Bowers Whitley opening fall 2023

Phase 2: Hillsborough County Medical Academy at DW Waters opening fall 2023

Phase 3: For post-graduation - Medical Technical College at the Brewster school site

A phase 4 on the I-4 corridor is also being considered in the area of distribution, logistics and manufacturing, Davis said. He even mentioned solar vehicles as a possibility.

Davis underscored the value in making students career-ready and not just college-ready. He said this initiative will help address high-demand jobs in the Tampa Bay region.

Davis said under-enrollment was part of the reason those locations were chosen for the initiative.

He said the schools would be open to students both inside and outside Hillsborough County.

