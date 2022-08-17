Watch Now
Hillsborough County Commissioners consider spending more for ferry to MacDill

Posted at 9:32 AM, Aug 17, 2022
Hillsborough County Commissioners will meet Wednesday morning to consider dishing out more money for the South Hillsborough ferry project.

According to officials, the project is ahead of schedule, so to keep with that pace, county commissioners are being asked to approve a proposal for $252,000. If commissioners don’t vote against the proposal, work on the ferry project will have to stop until October 1, when the new fiscal year starts.

Unlike the Cross Bay Ferry, this one will run from South Hillsborough County to MacDill. This will provide a direct route for folks needing to go to and from the Air Force base.

Officials say the ferry will also reduce traffic congestion and help the economy for both Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.

If commissioners approve the funds, the project yes expected to be completed by June 2025.

