Hillsborough County celebrates National Voter Registration Day

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Tuesday, September 28, is National Voter Registration Day and Hillsborough County is celebrating by helping people get registered.

Elections office staff will be helping people register at the following locations:



HCC, Ybor Plaza, 2001 N 14th St: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

University of South Florida, Marshall Center, 4202 E Fowler Ave: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

University of Tampa, Vaughn Center, 401 W Kennedy Blvd: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Downtown Tampa, 220 E. Madison St. N: 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Riverview Public Library, 9951 Balm Riverview Rd: 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Robert W. Saunders Public Library, 1505 Nebraska Ave: 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Blind Tiger Caf, West Park Village Westchase, 10118 Montague St: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Fred B. Karl County Center, 16th floor, 601 E Kennedy Blvd: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center, 2514 N Falkenburg Rd: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Southeast Regional Office, 10020 S US Hwy 301: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Northwest Regional Office, 4575 Gunn Hwy: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Spoto High School (virtual voter registration drive)

Strawberry Crest High School (virtual voter registration drive)

Voters can also visit http://VoteHillsborough.gov to register to vote.