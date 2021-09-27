Watch
Hillsborough County celebrates National Voter Registration Day

Posted at 12:18 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 12:18:54-04

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Tuesday, September 28, is National Voter Registration Day and Hillsborough County is celebrating by helping people get registered.

Elections office staff will be helping people register at the following locations:

  • HCC, Ybor Plaza, 2001 N 14th St: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • University of South Florida, Marshall Center, 4202 E Fowler Ave: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • University of Tampa, Vaughn Center, 401 W Kennedy Blvd: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Downtown Tampa, 220 E. Madison St. N: 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
  • Riverview Public Library, 9951 Balm Riverview Rd: 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Robert W. Saunders Public Library, 1505 Nebraska Ave: 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Blind Tiger Caf, West Park Village Westchase, 10118 Montague St: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Fred B. Karl County Center, 16th floor, 601 E Kennedy Blvd: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center, 2514 N Falkenburg Rd: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Supervisor of Elections Southeast Regional Office, 10020 S US Hwy 301: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Supervisor of Elections Northwest Regional Office, 4575 Gunn Hwy: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Spoto High School (virtual voter registration drive)
  • Strawberry Crest High School (virtual voter registration drive)

Voters can also visit http://VoteHillsborough.gov to register to vote.

