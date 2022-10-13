Hillsborough Commissioners to hold emergency meeting Thursday about All For Transportation Tax

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, the Hillsborough County Commission is holding an emergency meeting to try to find alternatives to keep the All For Transportation Tax on the November 8 ballot.

Commissioners have been trying to address countywide transportation and transit issues for years.

Back in April, the Board of County Commissioners passed an ordinance to allow Hillsborough County voters to decide whether a 1% transportation surtax should be collected for 30 years.

Leaders said the money would go to a variety of transportation projects, including improving roads, intersections, public transportation, and sidewalks.

In August, a Hillsborough County woman filed a lawsuit challenging the transportation tax ballot language, claiming it was vague and misleading.

On Monday, a circuit court judge struck down the tax referendum and ruled in favor of the lawsuit.

Now the BOCC is looking to authorize the filing of a notice of appeal and that an automatic stay of ruling be sought.

An automatic stay would mean voters could still cast their votes while this matter is on appeal.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m.