Hillsborough Co. healthcare plan offers potential landing place for those terminated by state medicaid program

TAMPA, Fla. — The state Department of Children and Families (DCF) is currently evaluating its 5.5 million Medicaid accounts— to determine who still qualifies and who needs to be removed.

DCF has been doing this work for about a month now, but the folks at the Florida Health Justice Project (FHJP) told ABC Action News that they're already seeing some issues.

This comes after DCF initially said it would start this process by removing folks who appear to be ineligible and who hadn't used Medicaid in the past year.

"Well, as you know, it's a herculean task for the staff at the Department of Children and Families," said FHJP founder and advocacy director Miriam Harmatz. "We're seeing examples of people who are being terminated who have used Medicaid in the past 12 months and who need to continue using it. And those folks are in a panic."

Harmatz said you can appeal DCF's decision but say you have to do so before the end of whatever month that they notify you in.

"If they have reason to believe that termination is incorrect, and they need to stay on they can send it to appeal.hearings@myflorida.com," she said.

If you no longer qualify, the group says people can find care through the Florida Healthy Kids program or the Affordable Care Act marketplace. The group has also created a portal of resources to help folks navigate this process, including appeals.

If you live in Hillsborough County and are determined ineligible for Medicaid, area leaders said you may still qualify for the county's free insurance program.

"Because it provides primary care, specialty care, emergency care, inpatient hospitalization, pharmacy, vision, and dental all at no cost to an individual who qualifies," said Philip Conti, the Hillsborough County Health Care Services manager.

To qualify, you have to live in Hillsborough County and make 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines or less—which translates to about $2100 or less per person per month.

If you need help navigating the county's health services website, you can send them an email at HealthCareServicesInfo@HCFLGov.net or call a representative at (813) 272-5040.