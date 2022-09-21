Hillsborough celebrates National Adult Day Services week

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — To celebrate Adult Day Services Week, Hillsborough County is offering several programs.

The programs include:



11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 21 (Virtual)

A World Alzheimer’s Day presentation by Dr. Nicole Crawford, a licensed clinical social worker and owner of Keep Moving Forward Consulting, will address creating a community that is more friendly to people with dementia.

11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 22 (Virtual)

For Fall Prevention Day, which is recognized on the first day of autumn, Humana Registered Nurse Constance Newell will discuss how to identify risk factors to prevent falls.



The programs are free and open to the public. Click here to take part in the virtual programs. The Meeting ID is 876 8389 6403, and the passcode is 013339.

"They engage them in activities that will prevent or slow down the progression of memory loss, diagnosis, give them a better outlook and improve that, that specific time and the quality of their life," said Remona Singleton, Hillsborough County Adult Day Services.