Hiker rescued after getting lost at Little Manatee River State Park in Hillsborough County

WIMAUMA, Fla. — A hiker who got lost at the Little Manatee River State Park in Hillsborough County Wednesday afternoon had to be rescued by helicopter, according to officials.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue's (HCFR) Emergency Dispatch Center said a man called 911 shortly before 3 p.m., stating he was lost in the woods.

Crews began looking for the "disoriented hiker" who had been without water for around four hours.

After an hour of walking through a heavily wooded area, and with the help of the hiker's GPS from his cell phone, crews found the lost hiker and performed Advanced Life Support procedures.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office then lifted the hiker, along with two HCFR crew members, out.

The hiker, per officials, was taken to a local hospital, where he's in "stable condition." There were no injuries to the crew members who helped him.