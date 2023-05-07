Watch Now
High-speed DUI pursuit in Hillsborough County ends with vehicle colliding with church

Posted at 12:45 PM, May 07, 2023
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Damian Rios, 25, was arrested on Sunday after a police chase ended in a collision with Iglesia Dios Con Nosotros, a Plant City church.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), an officer observed the vehicle speeding on Willow Oak Road and failing to stop at a stop sign before turning onto Turner Road.

The driver then allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road, ran several stop signs, and reached 100mph before attempting to turn onto Mud Lake Road.

Rios' vehicle collided with the church on the west shoulder. FHP reported that the driver was unresponsive and looking at his cell phone at the time of the collision.

After being evaluated at South Florida Baptist Hospital, Rios was released and taken into custody at the Hillsborough County Jail.

Authorities noted that Rios had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his mouth area, appeared unsteady on his feet, and had bloodshot, watery eyes.

