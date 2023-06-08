Help wanted finding vehicles of interest in deadly crash on Big Bend Road

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public to find anyone with information on a deadly crash Tuesday on Big Bend Road.

Authorities said just after 5 a.m., deputies responded to Big Bend Road and Mercadier Lane, where a woman was hit and killed as she crossed the road. First responders tried life-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene.

The sheriff's office said the victim was walking a bike across Big Bend when she was hit, possibly by several vehicles.

One driver in a yellow Camaro stopped and stayed on the scene, HCSO said. Detectives are asking for help identifying two vehicles of interest that were seen in the area after the crash.

The first vehicle is a silver or white lifted F150 pickup, authorities said. The truck was traveling westbound on Big Bend after the crash, approaching from northbound U.S. Highway 301.

The second vehicle is a dark-colored SUV. Authorities said it's unclear where the SUV started before it was seen going westbound on Big Bend after the crash.

Both vehicles could have damage on the front bumper and undercarriage, authorities said.

"We are committed to finding answers and bringing justice to those involved," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a press release. "I urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information about the vehicles of interest to come forward and help us piece together what happened. Your assistance is crucial in helping us provide closure to the victim's family."

If you were in the area at approximately 5 a.m. on June 6, 2023, or have any information that could be relevant to this investigation, please call teamHCSO at 813-247-8200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.