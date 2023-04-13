Health advisory issued for Davis Island Beach due to high levels of bacteria

TAMPA, Fla. — A health advisory has been issued for Davis Island Beach due to high bacteria levels.

On Thursday, the Florida Department of Health said that recent water samples were above the threshold for enterococci bacteria. The presence of the bacteria could be due to "stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife or human sewage."

Swimming is not recommended as the bacteria is considered a potential risk to the public, causing disease, rashes or infections.

They added that the beach will be re-sampled in a week.

After the re-sampling indicates that the water is within the satisfactory range, the advisory will be lifted.

An advisory is issued when the beach action value is 70.5 or higher.