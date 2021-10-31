HCSO: Suspect shoots at Hillsborough deputy 8 times during traffic stop, flees the area

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies are searching for the suspect who shot at a deputy during a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said just before 5 a.m., a suspect shot at a deputy during a traffic stop near 43rd Street and Skipper Road. The suspect fired at least eight gunshots toward the deputy, striking the patrol vehicle multiple times.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Geovanny Rodriguez, 29, was not injured and was able to return gunfire as the suspect fled.

The suspect vehicle is a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee that is believed to have been stolen on Wednesday, Oct. 27, the sheriff's office said. The vehicle was recovered nearby after the incident.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

"We are just thankful our deputy is safe today," said Chief Deputy Donna Luczynski. "This type of violence towards our deputies will not be tolerated in our community. We are asking anyone with any information to please come forward."

At this time, deputies do not have a description of the suspect, but they are considered armed and dangerous

Deputies said there is no immediate threat at this time, however, anyone with information surrounding the stolen vehicle or the deputy-involved shooting is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813)247-8200.