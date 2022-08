BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank in Brandon Monday afternoon.

HCSO said a man entered a the Truist Bank at 11015 Causeway Blvd in Brandon around 3 p.m. on Monday and handed the teller a noted demanding cash. Officials said the teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect walked out of the bank.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.