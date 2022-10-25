HCSO search for second suspect in Brandon Mall shooting

BRANDON, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for a second suspect involved in a shooting that happened outside a Brandon Mall Monday afternoon.

HCSO said on Monday, October 24, around 2:15 p.m., shots were fired at Westfield Brandon Mall. When deputies arrived, they found a man outside the east side of Dillards with a gunshot wound to one of his legs.

The victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital in stable condition.

According to HCSO, the victim parked his car outside Dillard's and went into the Brandon Mall to visit a jewelry store. After leaving the mall, officials said two suspects approached him and pointed a gun at him. While one suspect held a gun, the second suspect attempted to take a gold chain, valued at tens of thousands of dollars, off the victim.

HCSO said the victim fought the suspects and was able to hold onto his chain. The suspects took off running and one shot back at the victim, shooting him in the leg. Officials said the victim was able to retrieve a gun from his car and shoot back at the suspects.

Later in the afternoon, HCSO said a man was dropped off at Advent Health on 3100 E Fletcher Ave. in Tampa with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Deputies believe that man is one of the suspects in the Brandon Mall shooting. HCSO said both the victim and suspect are being treated for their injuries.

"The violence seen this afternoon in such a public place is deplorable," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We believe this to be a targeted attack with the intent of robbing the victim, and are grateful no one else was hurt in the area."

Westfield Brandon Mall was not placed on lockdown and this was not an active shooter situation. Detectives are working to determine if the victim and suspects knew each other.

If anyone has any information on the identity or whereabouts of the second suspect, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.