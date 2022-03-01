Watch
HCSO on scene of 'very active' barricade situation in Ruskin

SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Team activated
barricaded-subject-022822-HCSO.jpg
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Team on the scene of a barricade situation in Ruskin.
Posted at 8:55 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 20:55:15-05

RUSKIN, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a "very active" barricade situation in Ruskin.

According to HCSO, a subject barricaded themselves in a home in the 1900 Block of 33rd Street Southeast.

Both SWAT and the Crisis Negotiations Team, per HCSO, are on the scene.

"We have one ambulance on standby and at least one SWAT Medic (MERT) on scene," Hillsborough County Fire Rescue told ABC Action News.

At this time, no further information has been provided.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

