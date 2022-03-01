HCSO on scene of 'very active' barricade situation in Ruskin

RUSKIN, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a "very active" barricade situation in Ruskin.

According to HCSO, a subject barricaded themselves in a home in the 1900 Block of 33rd Street Southeast.

Both SWAT and the Crisis Negotiations Team, per HCSO, are on the scene.

"We have one ambulance on standby and at least one SWAT Medic (MERT) on scene," Hillsborough County Fire Rescue told ABC Action News.

At this time, no further information has been provided.

