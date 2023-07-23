HCSO investigating shooting that injured 5 people overnight

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is investigating a shooting where five people were injured at a bar.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Tally Ho Bar Lounge & Grill, located at 7402 North 56th Street.

When deputies arrived, they found a large group of people for a party organized by the business.

No victims were found at the scene, but five people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds arrived at different local hospitals. All five people were a part of the party.

The Gunfire Response Investigations Team (GRIT) arrived and began investigating the possibility of multiple shooters.

"It is disheartening to hear that the lives of so many people were jeopardized because a few people think the way to solve their problems is with violence," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "GRIT, which was organized to battle gun violence in our community, will do what they do best. They will find the shooters responsible, and they will be charged for their crimes.”

Detectives are still interviewing witnesses, victims and working with local businesses to gather information.