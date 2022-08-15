HCSO detention deputy accused of trying to pay for sex with minor

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a detention deputy was arrested on Saturday after he tried to pay for sex with someone he thought was a minor.

HCSO said Marvin Vasquez, 24, was arrested by the St.Petersburg Police Department. His charges include human trafficking and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

"I am extremely disappointed that an individual who took an oath to serve and protect is now facing charges related to such egregious behavior," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I remain committed to eradicating this vial act from our community. It will not be tolerated by anyone, and certainly not a sworn officer of the law."

HCSO said Vasquez was hired in January 2022 and is suspended without pay following his arrest.

St. Pete Police have not provided any additional information on the arrest at this time.