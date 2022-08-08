Watch Now
HCSO detention corporal arrested, charged with domestic violence battery

Posted at 8:53 AM, Aug 08, 2022
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla.  — A detention corporal with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was arrested on Saturday and charged with domestic violence battery and tampering with a witness.

The sheriff's office said Calvin Edwards, who works within the Jail Division, was arrested just before 10 p.m.

Edwards is accused of getting into an argument with someone he lives with and then grabbing that person's arm when they tried to call 911 to report it.

HCSO said the victim was not seriously injured.

"Letting an argument escalate into something physical is never acceptable,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "As we investigate this incident, Corporal Edwards has been placed on administrative leave.”

No other information has been released at this time.

