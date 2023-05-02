HCFR extinguishes 3-alarm fire at Riverview warehouse; no injuries reported

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) extinguished a three-alarm fire at a warehouse in Riverview on Tuesday.

HCFR said they received a call around 9:07 a.m. reporting a fire at 6516 South 78th Street. After observing heavy smoke, firefighters deployed a handline to extinguish it from the inside but were stopped by the conditions after making entry.

An exterior attack was then ordered shortly after, taking crews around an hour and 45 minutes to contain the fire.

There are still 26 units at the warehouse to ensure it has been completely extinguished.

HCFR said there are no injuries to first responders or civilians at this time. The cause is still under investigation.