Group of survivors receive life-changing makeovers

TAMPA, Fla. — For many people, getting a new haircut or outfit is just a regular part of life, but for a special group of women in Tampa, it’s been life-changing.

“Most people are using us, abusing us and taking advantage of us, so to come out here and be able to find that there are people out there that really care and do it out of the kindness of their heart,” said Tisha.

Tisha, Shannon and Harley are among thousands of survivors living in Tampa Bay who have turned to the non-profit organization Created Women for help.

“We work with women who are coming out of human trafficking and sexual exploitation,” said Case Manager Coordinator Lynn Conley.

Once a year, Created Women teams up with businesses like Salon Eunia and Bellalucia to offer a complete makeover.

“So we asked them to come into the store and pick things that they felt comfortable in, that made them feel good, something that they would wear and feel like they can go out and conquer the world with,” said Renee Magrane with Bellalucia.

“I think every woman deserves to feel beautiful, and sometimes the outer representation can help that inner transformation,” said Victoria Michael, owner of Salon Eunoia.

Harley was living in an abusive relationship and in fear for her life, but now, she can’t stop smiling.

“My makeup artist just killed the makeup. The way I wanted it was challenging, and I’m just like super happy with the way I look right now. I feel fabulous,” said Harley.

All three women say they will remember this experience forever—not just because of the confidence and joy it brought them but because it concluded with a professional photo shoot at popular spots throughout Tampa.

“Made us feel beautiful and empowered as women,” said Shannon.

For more information, click here. There is also a 24-hour hotline for people looking for immediate help at 813-445-0884.