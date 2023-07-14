Global data breach potentially affects Hillsborough County Health Care services

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Cyber Security notifies residents and vendors of a global data breach involving the MOVEit file transfer tool.

On June 1, the county was notified by MOVEit, a HIPAA-compliant third-party file transfer service provider, of a global data breach. Hillsborough County Cyber Security contacted the company, and over the following weeks, staff worked with the company to install updated security patches.

During that time, the county learned that the breach could have impacted files. The Hillsborough County HIPAA Officer reviewed the affected files and determined the files belonged to Healthcare Services and Aging Services departments. These files potentially contained protected information such as names, social security numbers, date of birth, addresses, medical conditions and diagnoses, and disability codes.

According to officials, Hillsborough County files were not specifically targeted, but the county was potentially affected as a customer of MOVEit.

The county has notified vendors of Hillsborough County Aging Services of the potentially exposed information in the data breach.

Hillsborough County advises those who might be involved in the data breach to consider calling the following numbers to place a fraud alert on their credit report to protect themselves from potential fraud.

Anyone with questions may reach Hillsborough County at the toll-free number 1-833-963-4357 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.