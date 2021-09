TAMPA, Fla. — USF is looking for its next president and you can give your input through an online survey.

The survey lets the hiring committee know what specific qualities people want in the university's eighth president.

The survey is open to everyone. You have until September 30 to fill it out. Click here.

The university's last president Steven C. Currall retired in August after two years.