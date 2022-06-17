Artists share equipment, ideas and friendship at Labyrinth Studios

SEMINOLE HEIGHTS, Fla. — There’s a community of artists in Seminole Heights who are getting lost in their own creativity. So they’ve appropriately named themselves, Labyrinth Studios.

From screen printing to the letterpress and copper etchings, Labyrinth Studios isn’t so much a maze, as it is amazing.

“I just wanted there to be like a comfortable, safe space, hub, for people to be creative together,” said Ali Norman.

Norman has been etching Labyrinth into the Seminole Heights culture since October 2020.

“There’s so many creatives in Seminole Heights and a lot of them were kind of lone wolfs right, and I was one of them,” said Norman. “I really missed that feeling of being in the studio together, making things together.”

She said it can be difficult for artists to maximize their talents without the proper equipment.

“A lot of this is stuff I acquired over a decade and I was just using it by myself and I thought why not share it with people and also share those skills and continue those traditions,” said Norman.

You're going to see machines that are hard to find anywhere else, like a 1923 Chandler and Price Letter Press.

“Very lucky to be using one of these machines, so it's super exciting to be trained on one of these, especially one this old and of this high functioning condition,” said artist Elizabeth Cohen.

What’s really unique about Labyrinth Studios is whatever you make in the workshop, you can sell in the same space, in the gift shop.

“Everything here is handmade, tons of stuff from local artists, tons of stuff made here in the shop,” said Norman.

If you’re looking for a great way to meet your Seminole Heights neighbors you’ll find them in the Labyrinth, everyone is welcome.

“Whoever you just bought from lives down the street, here’s their Instagram, they have a face, they live in your neighborhood, maybe you’ve seen them at the dog park or something,” said Norman.

For more information on memberships, lessons and events click here.