Gasparilla Music Festival 2022 artist, food lineup

TAMPA, Fla. — The Gasparilla Music Festival is coming up next weekend, February 25-27. Ahead of the big event, organizers are announcing this year's food and artist lineup.

Tickets for the annual event start at $45 for general admission, $125 for VIP and $300 for Rock it Club VIP. The event starts at 4 p.m. at Curtis Hixon Park.

Learn more or purchase tickets here on the event's website.

2022 Food Menu



Big Red BBQ – BBQ Sundaes & Boiled Peanuts

Big Ray’s Fish Camp – Grouper Sandwiches & Peel and Eat Shrimp

Blind Tiger - Coffee

Cafe Hey – Cuban Sandwiches & Vegan Truffle Mac & Cheese

Cena – Philly Cheese Steaks & Griddled Bologne Sandwich

Chill Bros Scoop Shop – Ice Cream (Sunday Kids Fest only)

Clam Master Jay - New England Shrimp Roll

Coppertail Brewing Co. – House Argentinian Chorizo with Chimichurri

Dough Nation – Cookie Dough & Ice Cream

Ella’s Folk Art Cafe – Saucy Boy Ribs and Tamari Slaw.

Ichicoro – Japanese Curry Hot Dog & Gangchu Hot Dog

The Independent – French Fries & Pierogi

Kona Ice – Shaved Ice & Novelty Ice Cream

Lolis Mexican Cravings – Tacos

Nebraska Mini Mart – Kick Ass Vegetarian (or Not) Nachos

Shadrach’s Fiery Furnace - Wood Fired Pizza

Whatever Pops – Gourmet Ice Pops

2022 Announced Artists