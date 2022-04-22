Kennedy Boulevard reopens, portion of S. Boulevard remains closed after gas rupture in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes as Tampa Fire Rescue responds to a gas rupture at the intersection of Kennedy and S. Boulevard. Kennedy Boulevard has reopened to traffic as a portion of S. Boulevard between Kennedy and Cleveland Avenue remains closed.

WFTS Jon Stimets

The rupture appears to be near a Chevron gas station at the intersection and multiple Tampa Fire Rescue crews have responded, according to an ABC Action News crew on the scene.

TECO Gas is now performing a repair on the ruptured line.

Surrounding businesses have been advised to shelter in place until the issue is resolved.

The duration of the closure is unknown, at this time. For a full traffic map, head over to the ABC Action News traffic section.

Tampa Fire Rescue on scene of a gas line rupture on South Boulevard.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.