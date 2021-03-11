Funeral service for Tampa Police officer killed by wrong-way driver to be held Tuesday

The funeral service for the Tampa Police officer killed by a wrong-way driver earlier this week will be held on Tuesday.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen deliberately veered into the path of a wrong-way driver to protect others.

Madsen served as a Tampa Police Officer for 16 and a half years. He will be honored on Tuesday. The funeral is open to the public.

Visitation will be held on March 16 at 10:00 a.m. at Idlewild Baptist Church located at 18333 Exciting Idlewild Blvd, Lutz, FL.

The funeral service will follow that at 11:00 a.m., with a committal service at 2:30 p.m. at Florida National Cemetery located at 6502 S. W. 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL.

"We have reason to believe that [Madsen] veered into this oncoming car to protect others," said Dugan. "That is what we have gathered through some of our witnesses, some of our investigation. So when you look at someone who’s earned seven life-saving awards, it's no surprise that he would take such swift action and do this.”

You can leave a message for the family, send flowers or write a memory of Officer Madsen HERE.

