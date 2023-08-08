Freedom High School graduate awarded Girl Scouts of the USA Gold Award Scholarship

TAMPA, Fla. — A Freedom High School graduate was awarded the most prestigious award in Girl Scouting for getting more books into children's hands.

Elaine Feaster was awarded the Girl Scouts of the USA Gold Award Scholarship, receiving a $10,000 scholarship.

"I feel really happy and really proud and accomplished," said Feaster.

Feaster's "Literacy Awareness" project was designed to improve literacy rates in the Tampa Bay area.

She created an online literacy resource portal called ScoutingforBooks.com.

"I incorporated portals to different websites of people reading to kids, how to get free books, how can parents get help, how can children get help, learning games," said Feaster.

She collected and donated thousands of books to students who may not otherwise have access to books. Feaster stocks book boxes around the community, including the one at the University Area Community Complex entrance in Tampa.

"Once you learn how to read, you can learn anything that you want, so it’s really important that children and schools and teachers understand the importance of it."

Feaster joined the Girl Scouts in the first grade. As a child, she was diagnosed with dyslexia, a learning disability that makes reading difficult.

"I was able to get my needs met. I kind of understood how hard it is to really read, and I couldn’t imagine my life, having this disability and not having the structure, the learning tools, the help I had," she said.

Feaster plans to attend the University of South Florida in the fall. In total, Feaster has donated 11,500 books to children and communities through her Girl Scout Silver and Gold Award projects.

“Elaine is an extraordinary example of the transformational impact of Girl Scouts in building the courage, confidence, and character it takes to make the world a better place,” said Girl Scouts of West Central Florida CEO Mary Pat King. “Elaine maximized her Girl Scout experience by earning the Gold Award, which resulted in scholarships for college, influential mentors supporting her next steps, and thousands of lives impacted by her efforts to improve literacy.”

For more information on Feaster and her project, visit here.