Hillsborough County

Free breakdancing classes for kids at Tampa's University Area CDC

"Life's tough, so everybody needs something to escape this crazy world," says Carrie Harmon, a classically trained dancer who teaches free breakdancing classes at Tampa's University Area CDC. "They learn hard work, they learn discipline, and most importantly, they have an outlet."
TAMPA, Fla. — Hot off the Olympics, poppin' and lockin' and top-rockin' is back in style.

In fact, it's not just old-school hip-hoppers who are loving the big return of breakdancing. A whole new generation — including fans as young as 5 years old — are loving the art form.

"Life's tough, so everybody needs something to escape this crazy world," said Carrie Harmon, a classically trained dancer who teaches free breakdancing classes at Tampa's University Area CDC. "They learn hard work, they learn discipline, and most importantly, they have an outlet."

The breakdancing classes are for both young (5-9) and older kids. They learn all the classic bust-a-moves in a free-expression setting.

For all of the UACDC's free classes and events, go here.

