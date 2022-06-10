Free beer is back at Busch Gardens: What you need to know

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens announced on Thursday that its free beer promotion is back this summer.

Guests 21 and over can get two complimentary, seven-ounce beers per visit through August 7.

Guests can get the complimentary drinks, a nostalgic nod to Busch Gardens’ history as a brewery, at the park’s Pantopia area at Pantopia Drinks & Snacks.

Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens said the taps will rotate throughout the summer so guests can try something new with each visit. Some of the featured brews will be Anheuser-Busch InBev, Yuengling, Big Storm Brewery and more.

“We are thrilled to share all that’s new at Busch Gardens with our Summer Celebration event, while also paying homage to our roots with the return of free beer. Together, this is sure to be an unforgettable summer for our guests," Neal Thurman, President of Busch Gardens Tampa said.

