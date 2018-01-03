Four children missing after mother reportedly takes them from Tampa day care 2 weeks ago

TAMPA, Fla. -- Four children have been missing for approximately 2 weeks after their mother reportedly took them from their Tampa day care before a Child Protective Services Investigator could make contact with them.

Gilbrina Longworth, 27, of Tampa could be traveling with the four children in a 2002 blue Nissan Maxima, 4-door sedan with Florida tag IHQ J42.

The ages of the children range from 6 months to 6 years.

Noryee Longworth, 6 months, is described as a black male.

Shelly Jackson, 3-years-old, is described as a black male.

Shelliya Jackson, 4-years-old, is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes.

Israel Longworth, 6-years-old, is described as a black male with brown hair and brown eyes.

The four children were last seen at the day care located at 4017 North 34th Street in Tampa on December 20, 2017.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 247-8200.