Food truck gives at risk youth an opportunity to thrive

TAMPA, Fla. — There’s a new food truck coming to Tampa Bay that’s doing a lot more than just serving up meals—it's serving up an opportunity. The truck is affiliated with the nonprofit organization AMIKids, which helps at-risk youth get back on the right track.

From business experience to customer service to learning how to cook, you could say the AMIKids Food Truck is changing the lives of these kids, one slider at a time.

“We give them an opportunity to be able to say, ‘Hey, here is a resource, here is an outlet, here is a way that you can make it out of the situation that you are in and be able to get set up to have a career more so than a job,’” said Carlos Valdez, director of Corporate Partnership Development.

As part of the AMIKids Workforce Development Program, up to 40 kids throughout the year will be given the chance to work a paying job with an executive chef inside a real live food truck, traveling to events across Tampa Bay.

Valdes said he’s already noticed the impact this experience has made on the kids.

“As soon as they put on that apron and they step onto that food trailer, it's a whole different game changer for them. They take ownership. They take pride in the work they are doing,” said Valdes.

The kids even help develop some of the recipes.

The truck was actually donated by a group that knows the importance of the culinary industry: the 1905 Family of Restaurants.

“My father Richard was like, ‘How can we get involved? What can we do to help you help propel these young men to a better future?’” said Andrea Gonzmart with the Colombia Restaurant.

Who knows, maybe some of these young men may even end up preparing food in the kitchen of the Colombia someday.

“It would be a dream to see some of these young men come through our doors. It would come full circle then, something that we helped from the very beginning. They would be coming back, and they would be helping us now as part of our team,” said Gonzmart.

For more information on booking the AMIKids Food Truck at your event, email cvaldes@amikinds.org.