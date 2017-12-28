Christmas presents found on side of I-75, woman looking for owner

TAMPA — A St. Petersburg woman is taking to social media to try and find the owner of a bundle of Christmas presents found along Interstate 75 in Florida.

Andrea Reid posted a picture of one of the presents that she found in a trash bag written out to Branson.

Reid wrote, "This is a long shot but we found a trash bag of Christmas gifts to Branson. We would love to get them to the kid they belong to!! If you can say who the gifts are from and what they are since the wrapping paper came off of some of them from sliding on the road, they are yours!! Please share!! Picture for attention not actual gift!!"

Reid tells ABC Action News a few people have reached out to her with kids with the same name, however, the to and from did not match up.

She wrote on Wednesday that if no one claims the presents by Jan. 16, 2018, she will donate them.