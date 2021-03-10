Menu

Florida woman charged with being at US Capitol attack

Jose Luis Magana/AP
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Electoral College Protests
Posted at 7:53 AM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 07:53:00-05

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say another Florida woman has been arrested for participating in the January attack on the U.S. Capitol following a rally held by then-President Donald Trump.

Court records show that 31-year-old Corinne Lee Montoni was arrested and charged Tuesday with tampering or destruction of records and documents, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

She appeared Tuesday afternoon in Tampa federal court, where she was released on a $25,000 bond.

A criminal complaint against Montoni remained sealed Tuesday evening, and prosecutors didn't immediately release details about the case.

