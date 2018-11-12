Florida Strawberry Festival lineup announced for 2019

The Florida Strawberry Festival released the lineup of entertainers who will perform on the Wish Farms Soundstage in March 2019.

The 11-day festival is set for February 28 to March 10 in Plant City. It celebrates the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County.

"The theme of this year's festival is It's A Hit' and I believe our guests will be impressed with the All-Star lineup we have this year!" Davis said.

A lot of big names are set to perform. Old Dominion's Make It Sweet Tour will close out the much-anticipated festival.

The lineup includes:

  • Thursday, February 28         
    • 10:30 a.m.     Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra 
    • 3:30 p.m.     The Oak Ridge Boys 
    • 7:30 p.m.     ALABAMA
  • Friday, March 1          
    • 3:30 p.m.     Willie Nelson
    • 7:30 p.m.     Brothers Osborne
  • Saturday, March 2          
    • 3:30 p.m.     Home Free
    • 7:30 p.m.     Kool & the Gang
  • Sunday, March 3    
    • 3:30 p.m.     Chicks with Hits featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss
    • 7:30 p.m.    An Evening with Steven Tyler and The Loving Mary Band
  • Monday, March 4         
    • 3:30 p.m.     Pat Boone
    • 7:30 p.m.     Martina McBride
  • Tuesday, March 5          
    • 3:30 p.m.     The Drifters, Platters & Cornell Gunter's Coasters 
    • 7:30 p.m.     NEEDTOBREATHE
  • Wednesday, March 6         
    • 3:30 p.m.     Gene Watson
    • 7:30 p.m.     STYX 
  • Thursday, March 7          
    • 10:30 a.m.     The Kingston Trio 
    • 3:30 p.m.     The Letterman 
    • 7:30 p.m.     for King & Country 
  • Friday, March 8          
    • 3:30 p.m.     Tanya Tucker 
    • 7:30 p.m.     Chris Janson
  • Saturday, March 9         
    • 3:30 p.m.     Florida Strawberry Festival's Battle of the Bands Finale 
    • 7:30 p.m.    Keith Sweat 
  • Sunday, March 10         
    • 3:30 p.m.    Bill Anderson & Bobby Bare
    • 7:30 p.m.     Old Dominion's Make It Sweet Tour 

Advance tickets for admission and for headline entertainment shows will go on sale Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 at 8 a.m. and can be purchased online, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City and over the phone at 813-754-1996. For more information about ADA accessible seating or tour group sales, call 813-719-6680.

For more information about the 2019 Florida Strawberry Festival, click here.

