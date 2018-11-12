Florida Strawberry Festival lineup announced for 2019

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Florida Strawberry Festival released the lineup of entertainers who will perform on the Wish Farms Soundstage in March 2019.

The 11-day festival is set for February 28 to March 10 in Plant City. It celebrates the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County.

"The theme of this year's festival is It's A Hit' and I believe our guests will be impressed with the All-Star lineup we have this year!" Davis said.

A lot of big names are set to perform. Old Dominion's Make It Sweet Tour will close out the much-anticipated festival.

The lineup includes:

Thursday, February 28 10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra 3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys 7:30 p.m. ALABAMA

Friday, March 1 3:30 p.m. Willie Nelson 7:30 p.m. Brothers Osborne

Saturday, March 2 3:30 p.m. Home Free 7:30 p.m. Kool & the Gang

Sunday, March 3 3:30 p.m. Chicks with Hits featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss 7:30 p.m. An Evening with Steven Tyler and The Loving Mary Band

Monday, March 4 3:30 p.m. Pat Boone 7:30 p.m. Martina McBride

Tuesday, March 5 3:30 p.m. The Drifters, Platters & Cornell Gunter's Coasters 7:30 p.m. NEEDTOBREATHE

Wednesday, March 6 3:30 p.m. Gene Watson 7:30 p.m. STYX

Thursday, March 7 10:30 a.m. The Kingston Trio 3:30 p.m. The Letterman 7:30 p.m. for King & Country

Friday, March 8 3:30 p.m. Tanya Tucker 7:30 p.m. Chris Janson

Saturday, March 9 3:30 p.m. Florida Strawberry Festival's Battle of the Bands Finale 7:30 p.m. Keith Sweat

Sunday, March 10 3:30 p.m. Bill Anderson & Bobby Bare 7:30 p.m. Old Dominion's Make It Sweet Tour



Advance tickets for admission and for headline entertainment shows will go on sale Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 at 8 a.m. and can be purchased online, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City and over the phone at 813-754-1996. For more information about ADA accessible seating or tour group sales, call 813-719-6680.

