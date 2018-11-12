Florida Strawberry Festival lineup announced for 2019

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Florida Strawberry Festival released the lineup of entertainers who will perform on the Wish Farms Soundstage in March 2019.
The 11-day festival is set for February 28 to March 10 in Plant City. It celebrates the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County.
"The theme of this year's festival is It's A Hit' and I believe our guests will be impressed with the All-Star lineup we have this year!" Davis said.
A lot of big names are set to perform. Old Dominion's Make It Sweet Tour will close out the much-anticipated festival.
The lineup includes:
Thursday, February 28
10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra
3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys
7:30 p.m. ALABAMA
Friday, March 1
3:30 p.m. Willie Nelson
7:30 p.m. Brothers Osborne
Saturday, March 2
3:30 p.m. Home Free
7:30 p.m. Kool & the Gang
Sunday, March 3
3:30 p.m. Chicks with Hits featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss
7:30 p.m. An Evening with Steven Tyler and The Loving Mary Band
Monday, March 4
3:30 p.m. Pat Boone
7:30 p.m. Martina McBride
Tuesday, March 5
3:30 p.m. The Drifters, Platters & Cornell Gunter's Coasters
7:30 p.m. NEEDTOBREATHE
Wednesday, March 6
3:30 p.m. Gene Watson
7:30 p.m. STYX
Thursday, March 7
10:30 a.m. The Kingston Trio
3:30 p.m. The Letterman
7:30 p.m. for King & Country
Friday, March 8
3:30 p.m. Tanya Tucker
7:30 p.m. Chris Janson
Saturday, March 9
3:30 p.m. Florida Strawberry Festival's Battle of the Bands Finale
7:30 p.m. Keith Sweat
Sunday, March 10
3:30 p.m. Bill Anderson & Bobby Bare
7:30 p.m. Old Dominion's Make It Sweet Tour
Advance tickets for admission and for headline entertainment shows will go on sale Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 at 8 a.m. and can be purchased online, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City and over the phone at 813-754-1996. For more information about ADA accessible seating or tour group sales, call 813-719-6680.
For more information about the 2019 Florida Strawberry Festival, click here.