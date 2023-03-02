Florida Strawberry Festival 2023: Everything you need to know

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Thursday marks the start of the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City. From live performances to wacky foods, the festival is sure to have something that keeps everyone entertained.

The annual event will run from March 2 to March 12, giving festival-goers plenty of time to enjoy everything the festival has to offer. Gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

Gate admission

Some Publix stores will offer tickets at a discounted rate. Click here for a list of participating stores.

Adults (ages 13+): $10

Children (ages 6-12): $5

Children (ages 5 and under): FREE with paid adult admission

Live performances

Performances will feature award-winning artists such as country singer Willie Nelson, rapper Ludacris and more. Tickets for these performances will be available for an additional cost, separate from admission.

Food

Expect lots of strawberry-themed treats throughout the grounds. The latest additions include "moose juice," a frozen strawberry slush topped with a slice of cheesecake, a strawberry cheesecake waffle taco and a strawberry-flavored "snowball."

Parking

Parking for the festival will be available on the Florida Strawberry Festival property in the Blue, Gray and Red Parking Lots located on Ritter Street, off of Highway 92 or Highway 574.

