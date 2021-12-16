Watch
Florida State Fair hiring over 200 positions for its 2022 season

<i>Image courtesy of <a class="Link" href="https://www.instagram.com/lanceraab/?hl=en" style="color: rgb(0, 86, 135); text-decoration: none; transition: all 0.4s ease 0s;">LanceRaabPhotography</a></i>
Posted at 4:18 PM, Dec 16, 2021
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida State Fair is now hiring over 200 positions in preparations for its 2022 season.

The fair is taking applications for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions that include electricians, landscaping and equestrian technicians, event services, guest services, admission cashiers and more.

Applicants can apply online now leading up to the event. Applicants must also be 18 years old or older.

