Florida man arrested for driving 123 mph, leading trooper on chase: FHP

A man was arrested early Thanksgiving morning after driving recklessly and fleeing a trooper, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a trooper saw Ross Maurice Jones, 54, driving a purple two-door vehicle without its tail lights on near US-98 and 10th Street around 3:20 a.m.

The trooper said he believed Jones was an impaired driver when he noticed that he was failing to maintain a single lane and proceeded to conduct a traffic stop on US-98 and Griffin Road.

A pursuit ensued when Jones allegedly failed to come to a complete stop before fleeing north, driving recklessly. He then drove through two red lights, weaving in and out of traffic and turning onto I-4, the trooper said.

The trooper added that Jones was driving 123 mph in a 70 mph zone. He exited at Park Road, passing through a third red light before turning onto Frontage Road, where he was traveling west in the eastbound lane.

The trooper said he performed two precision immobilization techniques (PIT). After he was successful the second time, Jones's vehicle fell into a ditch and crashed into a power pole, which fell onto a nearby business.

Jones then allegedly got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot while the trooper chased him. After the trooper commanded him to stop, Jones dropped what later turned out to be a gun on the ground.

The trooper said he arrested Jones before learning that he had multiple felony convictions, including felon in possession of a firearm.

Jones allegedly stated that he fled because "his driver's license was suspended." He was taken to Orient Road Jail.