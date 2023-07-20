Florida man accused of stabbing, lighting another man on fire charged with attempted murder

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man is in the hospital after authorities said he stabbed and lit another man on fire, then severely burned himself on Wednesday afternoon.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said deputies arrived at Banfield Drive around 5:30 p.m. after they received a call about a fire.

Both deputies and fire crews found a man with upper body trauma and severe burns. The man was taken to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition.

Detectives then learned the victim was stabbed and identified the suspect as Donnie Adams, 53. HCSO said Adams left before officials arrived and told officials he was planning on committing suicide.

Around 6 p.m., officials located Adams in Manatee County, where he turned onto the Skyway Bridge, stopped at the south end, got out of his vehicle and entered the water. Deputies then tried to encourage Adams to come out of the water but ended up going into the water themselves to carry him out.

Adams sustained severe burns that HCSO said appeared self-inflicted and was taken to a local hospital. An arrest warrant was issued for attempted first-degree murder and arson.