Florida black bear spotted on Lutz porch

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Black bears have been spotted in Tampa area neighborhoods recently, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is reminding residents to give the bears space and never feed them.

FWC said it received two reports of black bears in the Tampa area over the weekend; one was a bear near a bird feeder and the other was a crash involving a bear.

FWC said the bear involved in the crash was seen roughly 20 minutes later and appeared to be moving normally.

Video from a home in Lutz shows a black bear roaming around a porch and garage on Saturday night. It's unclear if it's the same bear as either of the other reports.

Kirby Lavallee A black bear is seen walking on a porch in Lutz in May 2023.

FWC said there are no plans to trap the bear impacted by the crash as it appears it wasn't significantly injured. FWC will continue to monitor sightings of the bear to see if its condition changes.

How common are black bears in Tampa?

According to FWC, it's not uncommon to see black bears in the Tampa Bay area. Much of our area is what FWC considers the South Central BMU.

FWC estimates there to be 100 black bears in the South Central BMU. Statewide, the estimate is 4,050 black bears.

According to FWC, in 2022, there were 272 calls related to bears in the South Central BMU.

The most common reasons for the calls were general interaction and bears in the garbage, according to FWC. Other reasons for the calls included property damage, bear-animal encounters and sick/dead bears.

During this time of year, FWC said black bears are more active, which includes juvenile bears leaving their mother's home range.

Living 'bearwise' in Florida

FWC encourages Floridians to live "bearwise" to minimize negative interactions with black bears and, ultimately, protect people and bears.

Becoming "bearwise" includes limiting bears' natural food sources at your property, securing pets and livestock, protecting your home and keeping your trash secured.

According to FWC, if a bear isn't able to access human-provided foods, it will generally move on from an area. Bears that are easily rewarded with food in a neighborhood lose their natural fear of people and according to FWC, the more time a bear spends in a neighborhood, its survival chances drop.

FWC also recommends storing garbage in a sturdy shed or garage and then put it out on the morning of pickup rather than the night before. If not stored in a secured building, modify your existing garbage can to make it more bear-resistant or use a bear-resistant container.

To avoid encounters between a bear or other wildlife and pets, FWC recommends you bang on your door and flip your house lights on and off before letting your pets outside. This will give the bear (and any other wildlife) time to leave the area before your pets come outside. If you do not have a fenced yard, keep your dog on a short leash when taking them outside.

Reporting a bear conflict, or a sick or injured bear

If you need to report a conflict with a bear, or if you come across a bear that's sick, injured, orphaned or dead, you can contact FWC.

First, FWC says don't approach the animal, even if it appears dead or unconscious, as it could still cause serious injury.

During business hours, call the regional FWC office nearest you. After business hours, call FWC's Wildlife Alert toll-free number 1-888-404-3922.

Be prepared to answer the following questions:

