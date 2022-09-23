Flatwoods Park home to tons of Florida's wildlife

In the heart of the New Tampa suburbs, you'll find a popular place for walkers, mountain bikers and everything in between, including Florida wildlife.

Flatwoods Park is one of nine sites in the Wilderness Park system in Hillsborough County.

It features a seven-mile paved loop, perfect for walkers and runners.

There is also an off-road loop for mountain bikers and nature lovers.

Flatwoods Park is 18 thousand acres. In fact, it's the largest park in Hillsborough County.

"I love the trails, even when I'm not working before I'm on duty and after I'm on duty. I constantly, you know, I'm out here running and hiking the trails. And often, during the weekends, I even take my own family out here," Christopher Wexler, Senior Park Ranger for Park Wilderness System, said.

"I actually live in Pasco, and I make the drive here, even when I'm not working, to come to this park. It's, in my opinion, worth the drive. And if you haven't been here, and you're in the area, I hope to see you out here because it's worth it."

Flatwoods Park is also home to the Bluebird Trial. It's a project that's been done by the Tampa Audubon Society.

The group said the trial helps the bluebird populations rebound from a decline. There are now 56 bluebird boxes that help the birds nest.