Firefighters investigating graffiti, mobile home fire off Gibsonton Rd.

GIBSONTON, Fla. — Investigators are working to find what caused a mobile home to go up in flames early Friday morning and if some hateful graffiti could be connected.

The fire started just after midnight in a mobile home community off of Gibsonton Road.

Hillsborough County Firefighters said someone does live there but was not at home at the time of the fire and did not receive help from the Red Cross.

No word yet if this fire is being treated as an arson investigation and has not yet been labeled suspicious.

However, an obscenity is spray painted on the side of the home and neighbors tell ABC Action News they believe that is connected to it catching fire. Fire leaders couldn’t confirm that information.

The home is a total loss, fire officials said.

