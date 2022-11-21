Firefighters battle 2-alarm house fire in South Tampa; family safely evacuates

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a large house fire on Monday morning that had a family of three inside, according to officials.

Tampa Fire Rescue on scene of a 2-alarm structure fire in South Tampa.

PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/McMXBfRmgF — Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) November 21, 2022

The fire consumed the house between West Laurel Road and West Leona Street shortly after 6:00 a.m., and firefighters were able to have it under control within an hour.

"Crews began with an offensive attack on the blaze, then converted to a defensive attack due the change in fire condition," Tampa Fire Rescue said ina press release. "The incident was upgraded to a 2nd alarm due to the size of the structure and additional manpower."

All three family members who were home at the time have since been accounted for and had no injuries.

Officials said it's still too early to know the full extent of the damage, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

There is no other information at this time. This story will be updated when further details are provided.