Fire engulfs mobile home in Riverview, kills 1 person: HCFR

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A fire that engulfed a mobile home in Riverview on Friday killed one person, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said.

HCFR stated that they received multiple calls from neighbors in the Pleasant Living mobile home community reporting a fire.

The fire department dispatched Engine 16, which found the fire consuming the entire structure of the house. HCFR deployed handlines to keep it from spreading to neighboring homes.

Engine 16 extinguished the flames and conducted a search inside the home. HCFR said there was one fatality, and a dog was unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more details are provided.