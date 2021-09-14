Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

FHP Troopers search for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Hillsborough County

items.[0].image.alt
fhp
Hills hit and run fatal FHP.png
Posted at 12:43 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 12:44:01-04

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are asking for help finding the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Hillsborough County on Saturday, September 11.

According to FHP, the driver hit a 67-year-old woman along SR 580, or Hillsborough Avenue, at Reflections Club Drive around 8: 24 p.m.

The vehicle appears to be a silver or gray passenger sedan. Troopers say, based on evidence recovered at the scene, the vehicle has front right damage and damage to the right headlamp.

Troopers ask anyone with information regarding this case notify the Highway Patrol by calling 813-558-1800 or contact Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Help us put books into the hands of children in our community who need them most!