FHP Troopers search for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are asking for help finding the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Hillsborough County on Saturday, September 11.

According to FHP, the driver hit a 67-year-old woman along SR 580, or Hillsborough Avenue, at Reflections Club Drive around 8: 24 p.m.

The vehicle appears to be a silver or gray passenger sedan. Troopers say, based on evidence recovered at the scene, the vehicle has front right damage and damage to the right headlamp.

Troopers ask anyone with information regarding this case notify the Highway Patrol by calling 813-558-1800 or contact Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.