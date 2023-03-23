FHP searching for road rage driver that caused dump truck accident

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching for a driver who is believed to have caused a crash between a dump truck and two tractor-trailers on Thursday.

FHP said that around 9:50 a.m., a green Toyota sedan intentionally cut off a dump truck traveling south on I-75 near State Road 56.

The sedan is seen entering the path of the dump truck, causing its driver to lose control and rotate into the path of two tractor-trailers. The dump truck and both tractor-trailers then collided.

Florida Highway Patrol

No drivers involved in the crash suffered any injuries. Portions of I-75 were shut down until 11:40 a.m.

FHP is asking anyone with information regarding the suspect vehicle and its driver to call *FHP or **TIPS.

Watch dash cam footage of the incident below.